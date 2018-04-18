Drake Ties Elvis Presley for Billboard Record with 'Nice For What'!

Top Stories
Wed, 18 April 2018 at 1:10 pm

Drake is breaking more records! His latest “Nice for What” has officially dethroned his very own “God’s Plan” for the top position on the chart.

This marks the 31-year-old entertainer’s 25th Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, tying him with Elvis Presley for fourth-most among male soloists.

Together, Drake and Elvis trail Elton John (27), Stevie Wonder (28), and Michael Jackson (29). They stand right above Paul McCartney (23) and Jay-Z (21) in this category, according to Billboard.

Pictured: Drake all smiles while attending Game 2 of the 1st Round of the NBA Playoffs in Toronto, where the Raptors faced the Washington Wizards on Tuesday (April 17).
