Drake Ties Elvis Presley for Billboard Record with 'Nice For What'!

Drake is breaking more records! His latest “Nice for What” has officially dethroned his very own “God’s Plan” for the top position on the chart.

This marks the 31-year-old entertainer’s 25th Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, tying him with Elvis Presley for fourth-most among male soloists.

Together, Drake and Elvis trail Elton John (27), Stevie Wonder (28), and Michael Jackson (29). They stand right above Paul McCartney (23) and Jay-Z (21) in this category, according to Billboard.

Pictured: Drake all smiles while attending Game 2 of the 1st Round of the NBA Playoffs in Toronto, where the Raptors faced the Washington Wizards on Tuesday (April 17).