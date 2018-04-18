Dua Lipa Spills On What Her Fourth 'New Rule' Would Be!

Dua Lipa looks stunning in a photo from her Teen Vogue April cover shoot, available now.

Here’s what the 22-year-old songstress had to share with the mag:

On her fourth new rule: “Quite frankly, block them on social media.”

On the critique of the message of female empowerment in her work: “A lot of men come up to me and say, ‘You really hate men, don’t you?’ That’s a total misconception. Some of the songs are unfiltered, and I don’t hold back.”

On balancing fame with privacy: “It’s me taking social media breaks or trying not to speak about my personal life. I wish I had a bit more of a filter, but it’s a big part of the music I put out.”

On what’s next: “I would love to keep doing this and keep being really honest. I want to keep not being afraid of my own thoughts.”

For more from Dua, visit TeenVogue.com.