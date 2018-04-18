Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 12:49 pm

Dua Lipa Spills On What Her Fourth 'New Rule' Would Be!

Dua Lipa Spills On What Her Fourth 'New Rule' Would Be!

Dua Lipa looks stunning in a photo from her Teen Vogue April cover shoot, available now.

Here’s what the 22-year-old songstress had to share with the mag:

On her fourth new rule: “Quite frankly, block them on social media.”

On the critique of the message of female empowerment in her work: “A lot of men come up to me and say, ‘You really hate men, don’t you?’ That’s a total misconception. Some of the songs are unfiltered, and I don’t hold back.”

On balancing fame with privacy: “It’s me taking social media breaks or trying not to speak about my personal life. I wish I had a bit more of a filter, but it’s a big part of the music I put out.”

On what’s next: “I would love to keep doing this and keep being really honest. I want to keep not being afraid of my own thoughts.”

For more from Dua, visit TeenVogue.com.

A post shared by Teen Vogue (@teenvogue) on

Just Jared on Facebook
dua lipa teen vogue feature 01

Photos: Santiago & Mauricio for Teen Vogue
Posted to: Dua Lipa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr