Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Some Skin at 'I Feel Pretty' Premiere

Emily Ratajkowski goes glam on the red carpet as she arrives at the premiere of her new movie I Feel Pretty on Tuesday night (April 17) at the Westwood Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 26-year-old actress showed off her super toned tummy in a sparking black gown as she was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Rory Scovel, Tom Hopper, and Adrian Martinez.

Other stars at the premiere included Olivia Culpo, Gillian Jacobs, Amanda Peet, Tess Holliday, Eliza Coupe, Paul Downs, and Catt Sadler.

I Feel Pretty hits theaters on Friday, April 20.

FYI: Emily is wearing a Michael Kors dress.

