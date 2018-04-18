Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 1:34 am

Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Some Skin at 'I Feel Pretty' Premiere

Emily Ratajkowski goes glam on the red carpet as she arrives at the premiere of her new movie I Feel Pretty on Tuesday night (April 17) at the Westwood Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 26-year-old actress showed off her super toned tummy in a sparking black gown as she was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Rory Scovel, Tom Hopper, and Adrian Martinez.

Other stars at the premiere included Olivia Culpo, Gillian Jacobs, Amanda Peet, Tess Holliday, Eliza Coupe, Paul Downs, and Catt Sadler.

I Feel Pretty hits theaters on Friday, April 20.

FYI: Emily is wearing a Michael Kors dress.

30+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
