Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After This Instagram Post Sparked Gossip!

Fans became very curious if Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant after she posted an Instagram post with the caption saying she was, “bearing fruit.”

The picture showed the 26-year-old model and actress holding a piece of fruit over her stomach.

However, Emily clarified that she’s definitely not pregnant after comments flooded the post.

“I wasn’t thinking of that when I posted it,” she told USA Today. “That’s really sweet that people were so excited. I’m not pregnant.”

Emily announced her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard back in February.