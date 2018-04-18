Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 12:38 pm

Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden & 'Westworld' Cast Get Together Ahead of Season 2 Premiere!

Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden happily join their co-stars for a photograph while attending the For Your Consideration event for season two of their hit HBO show Westworld held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on Tuesday (April 17) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress and the 44-year-old actor and their cast mates Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris were also joined by Westworld co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and moderator Paul Scheer as they dished about season two at a special Q&A.

It was recently revealed that Evan is finally getting equal pay to her male co-stars.

The new episodes of Westworld will debut on April 22 at 9PM ET, only on HBO – Check out the trailer here!
