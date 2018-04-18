Gigi Hadid Rocks Brown Maxi Cardigan After NYC Photo Shoot

Gigi Hadid stepped out in the season’s new must-have item.

The 22-year-old model sported an oversized sweater coat – perfect for the cooler weather still lingering in much of the country – while leaving the Carlyle Hotel after a photo shoot on Tuesday (April 17) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

She paired the versatile brown coat with a navy graphic t-shirt, matching leggings, black cowboy booties, and black cat-eye sunglasses from her Vogue Eyewear line.

Gigi finished off her look with a black purse and red nail polish.

ICYMI, see photos of Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid attending Coachella together over the weekend in Indio, Calif.