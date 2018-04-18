Top Stories
Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 7:16 pm

Gigi Hadid Rocks Brown Maxi Cardigan After NYC Photo Shoot

Gigi Hadid Rocks Brown Maxi Cardigan After NYC Photo Shoot

Gigi Hadid stepped out in the season’s new must-have item.

The 22-year-old model sported an oversized sweater coat – perfect for the cooler weather still lingering in much of the country – while leaving the Carlyle Hotel after a photo shoot on Tuesday (April 17) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

She paired the versatile brown coat with a navy graphic t-shirt, matching leggings, black cowboy booties, and black cat-eye sunglasses from her Vogue Eyewear line.

Gigi finished off her look with a black purse and red nail polish.

ICYMI, see photos of Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid attending Coachella together over the weekend in Indio, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid rocks brown maxi cardigan after nyc photo shoot 01
gigi hadid rocks brown maxi cardigan after nyc photo shoot 02
gigi hadid rocks brown maxi cardigan after nyc photo shoot 03
gigi hadid rocks brown maxi cardigan after nyc photo shoot 04
gigi hadid rocks brown maxi cardigan after nyc photo shoot 05
gigi hadid rocks brown maxi cardigan after nyc photo shoot 06
gigi hadid rocks brown maxi cardigan after nyc photo shoot 07

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr