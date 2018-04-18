Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 11:22 am

Here's What Happened When Khloe Kardashian Was Choosing True's Last Name

Here's What Happened When Khloe Kardashian Was Choosing True's Last Name
  • Khloe Kardashian was apparently conflicted over True‘s last name – TMZ
  • McKayla Maroney is speaking about her alleged abuse for the first time – Just Jared Jr
  • Get a look at Meghan Markle‘s latest chic outfit – Lainey Gossip
  • The Kardashians are celebrating Kourtney‘s birthday today – TooFab
  • Ariana Grande is back! – MTV
  • Huge news for Nicholas HoultPopsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr