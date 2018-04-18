Wed, 18 April 2018 at 3:45 pm
Is The Weeknd Single? Here's the Latest After Coachella Rumors
- The Weeknd was seen getting cozy with a model and DJ at Coachella….but is he single? – TMZ
- Cole Sprouse has advice for his younger self – Just Jared Jr
- Is this gonna be the biggest movie of the year!? – Lainey Gossip
- Ian McKellen says he’s already planned his funeral – DListed
- Amy Schumer has a message if you feel offended by I Feel Pretty – TooFab
- You have to see Donald Trump‘s latest tweet – Towleroad
- Will One Direction ever reunite? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, The Weeknd
Sponsored Links by ZergNet