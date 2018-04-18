James Marsden & Girlfriend Edei Look Chic in Leather Jackets While Heading to the Airport!
James Marsden and Edei are stepping out in style!
The 44-year-old Westworld actor and the 29-year-old English singer were seen rocking similar outfits on their way out on Wednesday (April 18) in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Marsden
The two were seen departing on a flight at LAX airport. They both wore black leather jackets and black jeans as they made their way into the building.
One day before, James joined his Westworld co-stars for the season two premiere of their hit HBO showat ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on Tuesday (April 17) in Hollywood, Calif.