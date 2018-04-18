Jim Carrey & Jeff Daniels Have Surprise 'Dumb and Dumber' Reunion on 'Conan'!

Jeff Daniels‘ appearance on Conan took a surprise turn during last night’s (April 17) episode!

The 63-year-old actor came on to promote his new Hulu series The Looming Tower, but then his buddy Jim Carrey surprised him on stage and the interview quickly devolved into a special reunion for the Dumb and Dumber co-stars.

“I wanted to come out here and say it in front of the world: You’re in town and you don’t call me?!,” Jim joked. “Not an email, nothing!”

“I love being around him. I’ve been watching your press, and I watch everything he does,” Jim continued. “The most versatile actor working today. Unbelievable, the things he does, and I especially enjoy watching you do interviews because I know you love ’em and especially the parts where you talk about how working with me changed the course of your life.”



Jim Carrey Crashes Jeff Daniels’ CONAN Interview – CONAN on TBS