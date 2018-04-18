Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 1:33 pm

Joel McHale Tells Story Of 6-Hour Uber Trip to Manhattan To Make 'Tonight Show' Appearance!

Joel McHale hit Jimmy Fallon‘s couch on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night (April 17) and revealed that he just had an epic Uber adventure to make the show!

The 46-year-old comedian was set to fly from Rochester to New York City in time for his interview when his flight was delayed due to weather. He admitted that he simply called an Uber — and found a driver willing to make the six-hour trip to Manhattan in the rain.

“His name was Chris Costello, and he was the best Uber driver I’ve ever had,” Joel said. “I rode in the front seat and we talked. Oh, we’re friends.”

Costello shared a selfie with his celebrity passenger on Instagram. “God graced me with the unique opportunity to meet Joel McHale yesterday as I was blessed to be his Uber driver on a hilarious six hour trip,” Costello wrote, describing the actor as “one of the most humble, hilarious and generous people I have had the pleasure of meeting.”

Joel also teams up with fellow guest Michael Che against Jimmy and MigosOffset for a game of Catchphrase – Watch after the cut!


Click inside to watch the rest of Joel McHale's appearance on The Tonight Show…


Photos: NBC
