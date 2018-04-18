Top Stories
Wed, 18 April 2018 at 2:42 pm

Justin Bieber Coordinates With His 'Cash Only' Car During Burger Run

Justin Bieber Coordinates With His 'Cash Only' Car During Burger Run

Justin Bieber is taking coordination to the next level!

The 23-year-old singer was spotted stepping out in a turquoise hoodie on Tuesday night (April 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Justin‘s hoodie happened to be the same exact color as his new Lamborghini he’s been driving around town, which has the phrase “cash only” spray painted on the side.

After stepping out of his new ride, Justin headed into Hamburger Haven for a late night bite to eat.

Photos: Backgrid
