Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Release From Jail

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 11:54 pm

Kate Bosworth Looks Cute in a Denim Dress While Heading to a Meeting!

Kate Bosworth is looking cute in denim!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted heading to a meeting on Wednesday (April 18) in Hollywood.

Kate looked super cute in a denim dress and black platform sandals as she made her way to her meeting.

Her new drama Nona is opening at Richmond International Film & Music Festival in one week.

The movie, in which Kate plays a detective, is about a girl from Honduras who meets a man who promises to get her safely to America to reunite with her mother. Instead, she faces a perilous journey when he doesn’t deliver on that promise.
Photos: BACKGRID
