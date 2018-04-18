Kate Bosworth Looks Cute in a Denim Dress While Heading to a Meeting!
Kate Bosworth is looking cute in denim!
The 35-year-old actress was spotted heading to a meeting on Wednesday (April 18) in Hollywood.
Kate looked super cute in a denim dress and black platform sandals as she made her way to her meeting.
Her new drama Nona is opening at Richmond International Film & Music Festival in one week.
The movie, in which Kate plays a detective, is about a girl from Honduras who meets a man who promises to get her safely to America to reunite with her mother. Instead, she faces a perilous journey when he doesn’t deliver on that promise.