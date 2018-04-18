Katie Holmes Posts New Photo of Suri Cruise on 12th Birthday!

Katie Holmes is celebrating Suri‘s 12th birthday and sharing a new photo of her tween daughter to commemorate the day!

The 39-year-old actress posted the brand new photo of her daughter on her birthday (April 18), wearing a birthday crown and captioning the pic with several heart emojis.

It looks like Katie and Suri may have celebrated her big day at Six Flags Great Adventure over the weekend!

You can check out the new photo that Katie posted of Suri below…