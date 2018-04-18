Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 8:40 am

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but roast her hubby Kanye West just a bit when he tweeted out a message this week that could be interpreted in a different way!

On Tuesday (April 17), Kanye took to Twitter to write, “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything.”

If you didn’t know, Kanye just recently returned to Twitter after taking a hiatus, and he’s been dropping some wisdom!

Kim posted a hilarious response to Kanye‘s tweet, which then sparked a fun exchange between Kim and Chrissy.

Click inside for the full Twitter exchange between Kim and Chrissy…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Wenn
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr