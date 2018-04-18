Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!
Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but roast her hubby Kanye West just a bit when he tweeted out a message this week that could be interpreted in a different way!
On Tuesday (April 17), Kanye took to Twitter to write, “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything.”
If you didn’t know, Kanye just recently returned to Twitter after taking a hiatus, and he’s been dropping some wisdom!
Kim posted a hilarious response to Kanye‘s tweet, which then sparked a fun exchange between Kim and Chrissy.
Sometimes you have to get rid of everything
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018
Click inside for the full Twitter exchange between Kim and Chrissy…
Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?! 🙋🏻♀️ https://t.co/0wrL1c0shB
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018
I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018
Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing. https://t.co/HLUkMiZCLU
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018
you’re right. we are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! it’s a bed and a house in one
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018
For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018