Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but roast her hubby Kanye West just a bit when he tweeted out a message this week that could be interpreted in a different way!

On Tuesday (April 17), Kanye took to Twitter to write, “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything.”

If you didn’t know, Kanye just recently returned to Twitter after taking a hiatus, and he’s been dropping some wisdom!

Kim posted a hilarious response to Kanye‘s tweet, which then sparked a fun exchange between Kim and Chrissy.

Sometimes you have to get rid of everything — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

Click inside for the full Twitter exchange between Kim and Chrissy…