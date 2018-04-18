Top Stories
Wed, 18 April 2018 at 12:05 am

Kirsten Dunst Cradles Baby Bump While Shopping!

Kirsten Dunst Cradles Baby Bump While Shopping!

Kirsten Dunst steps out to run a few errands on Tuesday afternoon (April 17) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old former Fargo star dressed her major baby bump in black blazer over a maxi dress and sandals as she spent the day doing some shopping.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten and her fiance Jesse Plemons are expecting their first child together. If you missed it, be sure to check out how Kirsten confirmed her pregnancy after weeks of speculation!

Rumor has it Kirsten and Jesse are set to get married in Texas later this year.
Photos: Backgrid USA
