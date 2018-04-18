Kristen Stewart & Ava DuVernay Join Jury at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Kristen Stewart and Ava DuVernay are heading to Cannes!

The 28-year-old actress and the 45-year-old director are the big Hollywood names joining Cote d’Azur to serve on the main competition jury at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival under this year’s president Cate Blanchett, THR reports.

The jury also includes Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev, French actress Léa Seydoux, Chinese star Chang Chen, French director-producer Robert Guédiguian, and Burundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin.



Benicio del Toro will serve as president of this year’s Un Certain Regard jury.

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival is set to run May 8-19.