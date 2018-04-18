Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Sweat It Out at Shape House

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell got their sweat on at Shape House!

The 28-year-old Personal Shopper actress and the 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel coupled up for a session on Wednesday (April 18) in Los Angeles.

They were spotted rocking casual outfits as they left the building – Kristen in a black sweatshirt, beige pants, a black and white baseball cap, and a chain necklace, and Stella in a sweat outfit with a pair of dark shades.

According to their website, Shape House is “the first and only urban sweat lodge, where ancient tradition and modern wellness meet to burn calories, deepen sleep, improve skin, lift moods and change lives.”

ICYMI, see photos of the duo at Coachella over the weekend.