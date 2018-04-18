Top Stories
Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Release From Jail

Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Release From Jail

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 9:41 pm

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Sweat It Out at Shape House

Kristen Stewart & Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Sweat It Out at Shape House

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell got their sweat on at Shape House!

The 28-year-old Personal Shopper actress and the 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel coupled up for a session on Wednesday (April 18) in Los Angeles.

They were spotted rocking casual outfits as they left the building – Kristen in a black sweatshirt, beige pants, a black and white baseball cap, and a chain necklace, and Stella in a sweat outfit with a pair of dark shades.

According to their website, Shape House is “the first and only urban sweat lodge, where ancient tradition and modern wellness meet to burn calories, deepen sleep, improve skin, lift moods and change lives.”

ICYMI, see photos of the duo at Coachella over the weekend.
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart and girlfriend stella maxwell sweat it out at shape house 01
kristen stewart and girlfriend stella maxwell sweat it out at shape house 02
kristen stewart and girlfriend stella maxwell sweat it out at shape house 03
kristen stewart and girlfriend stella maxwell sweat it out at shape house 04
kristen stewart and girlfriend stella maxwell sweat it out at shape house 05
kristen stewart and girlfriend stella maxwell sweat it out at shape house 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr