Top Stories
Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 6:23 pm

Kylie Jenner Shares Super Cute Stormi Videos on Snapchat

Kylie Jenner Shares Super Cute Stormi Videos on Snapchat

Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl Stormi is too cute!

The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star took to Snapchat on Wednesday (April 18) to post some adorable new videos of the 2-month-old.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

The clips feature Stormi in pink bear ears and flame emoji filters while Kylie sweetly says, “Hi, happy girl. I love you. I love you!”

Kylie also caresses her newborn and plants a smooch on her cheek.

“We went outside. What else did we do?” Kylie asks Stormi in the last video, causing Stormi to flash a big grin.

Kylie and Stormi are reunited after Kylie‘s weekend at Coachella with her boyfriend Travis Scott. See the latest photos of Kylie from the festival here.

Watch below, and check out some screenshots in our gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner shares super cute stormi videos on snapchat 01
kylie jenner shares super cute stormi videos on snapchat 02
kylie jenner shares super cute stormi videos on snapchat 03
kylie jenner shares super cute stormi videos on snapchat 04
kylie jenner shares super cute stormi videos on snapchat 05

Photos: Instagram, Snapchat
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr