Kylie Jenner Shares Super Cute Stormi Videos on Snapchat

Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl Stormi is too cute!

The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star took to Snapchat on Wednesday (April 18) to post some adorable new videos of the 2-month-old.

The clips feature Stormi in pink bear ears and flame emoji filters while Kylie sweetly says, “Hi, happy girl. I love you. I love you!”

Kylie also caresses her newborn and plants a smooch on her cheek.

“We went outside. What else did we do?” Kylie asks Stormi in the last video, causing Stormi to flash a big grin.

Kylie and Stormi are reunited after Kylie‘s weekend at Coachella with her boyfriend Travis Scott. See the latest photos of Kylie from the festival here.

