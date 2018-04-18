Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 11:48 am

Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Has Been Discussing Reunion Concert

Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Has Been Discussing Reunion Concert

Liam Payne was all smiles while leaving Radio 1 this morning!

The 24-year-old singer was spotted as he headed out of the studios on Wednesday (April 18) in London, England.

Liam recently dished the the possibility of a One Direction reunion in the future.

“You know I think it [a reunion] will happen at some point in the distant future,” Liam told Promiflash.

He continued, “We’ve all spoken about it and, you know, the dream for this most fantastic show that could be, is amazing. With everybody being so successful, this in part now is so important for us to be able to make that show.”

Liam added that the group’s success as solo artists will only help One Direction become event bigger.

“It’s the only way really that One Direction could get any bigger. It’s the only way we could get more successful really, isn’t it? By being good on you’re own,” he concluded.

Just Jared on Facebook
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 01
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 02
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 03
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 04
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 05
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 06
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 07
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 08
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 09
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 10
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 11
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 12
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 13
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 14
liam payne confirms one direction reunion future 15

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Liam Payne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr