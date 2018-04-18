Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Has Been Discussing Reunion Concert

Liam Payne was all smiles while leaving Radio 1 this morning!

The 24-year-old singer was spotted as he headed out of the studios on Wednesday (April 18) in London, England.

Liam recently dished the the possibility of a One Direction reunion in the future.

“You know I think it [a reunion] will happen at some point in the distant future,” Liam told Promiflash.

He continued, “We’ve all spoken about it and, you know, the dream for this most fantastic show that could be, is amazing. With everybody being so successful, this in part now is so important for us to be able to make that show.”

Liam added that the group’s success as solo artists will only help One Direction become event bigger.

“It’s the only way really that One Direction could get any bigger. It’s the only way we could get more successful really, isn’t it? By being good on you’re own,” he concluded.