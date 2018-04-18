Top Stories
Wed, 18 April 2018 at 10:36 pm

Liev Schreiber & Susan Sarandon Promote 'Ray Donovan' in NYC

Liev Schreiber & Susan Sarandon Promote 'Ray Donovan' in NYC

Liev Schreiber looks handsome as he arrives at the screening for the upcoming new season of his hit show Ray Donovan on Wednesday night (April 18) at the New Museum in New York City.

The 50-year-old actor kept things casual in a brown blazer over a blue dress shirt and jeans as he was joined at the event by co-stars Susan Sarandon, Jon Voight, and Paula Malcomson along with producer David Hollander.

It was recently announced that Susan has been promoted to series regular on the show after her recurring role in season five.

The new season of Ray Donovan is set to premiere later this year.

