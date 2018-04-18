Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Doesn't Talk About Cole Sprouse Relationship

Lili Reinhart is on one of Seventeen magazine’s new covers featuring all of her Riverdale co-stars, and in her interview, she was asked why she’s so private about her love life.

The 21-year-old actress has been dating her co-star Cole Sprouse for months, but they rarely comment about it. They were recently seen kissing, and Cole posted a photo of Lili on his social media just this week.

“Every time someone asks me about it, I make a decision then and there about whether I’m comfortable,” Lili said. “It’s not like I’m in some kind of contract, but I’m not in the place where I want to talk about it, and that’s totally fine. It’s called a private life for a reason—it’s mine, and it’s special and sacred. My relationships are between me and whomever I’m with, not between me and the world.”