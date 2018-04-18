Top Stories
Wed, 18 April 2018 at 3:10 pm

Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Doesn't Talk About Cole Sprouse Relationship

Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Doesn't Talk About Cole Sprouse Relationship

Lili Reinhart is on one of Seventeen magazine’s new covers featuring all of her Riverdale co-stars, and in her interview, she was asked why she’s so private about her love life.

The 21-year-old actress has been dating her co-star Cole Sprouse for months, but they rarely comment about it. They were recently seen kissing, and Cole posted a photo of Lili on his social media just this week.

“Every time someone asks me about it, I make a decision then and there about whether I’m comfortable,” Lili said. “It’s not like I’m in some kind of contract, but I’m not in the place where I want to talk about it, and that’s totally fine. It’s called a private life for a reason—it’s mine, and it’s special and sacred. My relationships are between me and whomever I’m with, not between me and the world.”
