Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Ariana Grande Confirms Title of New Single!

Jeremy Renner Is Paying a Ton in Child Support

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 4:00 am

Liv Tyler & Partner Dave Gardner Fly Out of Town Together

Liv Tyler & Partner Dave Gardner Fly Out of Town Together

Liv Tyler holds hands with her partner Dave Gardner while arriving at LAX Airport to catch a flight out of town on Sunday (April 15) in Los Angeles.

The couple took to Instagram the next day to share the same selfie. While Liv captioned it with just a heart emoji, Dave wrote, “🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😘 @misslivalittle (I love this picture as it makes us look the same height)🤣😂.”

Liv and Dave are some of the many stars who stepped out to attend Gwyneth Paltrow‘s engagement party over the weekend in L.A.

A post shared by David Gardner (@davidgardner) on

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Dave Gardner, Liv Tyler

