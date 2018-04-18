Top Stories
Wed, 18 April 2018 at 1:43 pm

McKayla Maroney Opens Up About Being Tricked By Larry Nassar

McKayla Maroney Opens Up About Being Tricked By Larry Nassar

McKayla Maroney is speaking out about being abused by Larry Nassar in an interview for the first time.

The 22-year-old Olympian bravely detailed how the abuse started and how it went on for years in her upcoming Dateline special.

“He said that nobody would understand this and the sacrifice that it takes to get to the Olympics, so you can’t tell people this. He didn’t say it in a way that was mean or anything like that,” McKayla shared.

She added, “I actually was like, ‘That makes sense, I don’t want to tell anybody about this.’ And I didn’t believe that they would understand.”

McKayla‘s full interview will air during a Dateline special on Sunday, April 22nd on NBC.

Watch a preview of her interview below…
