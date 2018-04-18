Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Couple Up at 'I Feel Pretty' Premiere!

Meghan Trainor cozies up to fiance Daryl Sabara at the premiere of the new movie I Feel Pretty on Tuesday night (April 17) at the Westwood Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer showed off her midriff in a white top and black trousers while the 25-year-old Spy Kids actor looked handsome in a black blazer over a white T-shirt as they hit the red carpet.

Back in March, Meghan dropped her latest hit song “No Excuses” – and you can watch the music video here!

I Feel Pretty hits theaters on Friday April 17.

