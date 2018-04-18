Top Stories
Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 5:14 pm

Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Get Matching on 'Supergirl' Set

Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Get Matching on 'Supergirl' Set

Melissa Benoist and boyfriend Chris Wood were a super cute couple on the set of Supergirl!

The duo were spotted while arriving to work on Tuesday (April 17) in Vancouver, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa Benoist

Both Melissa and Chris were rocking the same grey sweatshirt on the chilly spring day.

Earlier in the week, Melissa celebrated Chris‘ birthday with a cute post on Instagram.

“🎂 hbd to you ❤️🦖” Melissa captioned a photo of Chris and their pup.

Check it out below…
Just Jared on Facebook
melissa benoist chris wood couple up supergirl set 01
melissa benoist chris wood couple up supergirl set 02
melissa benoist chris wood couple up supergirl set 03
melissa benoist chris wood couple up supergirl set 04
melissa benoist chris wood couple up supergirl set 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chris Wood, Melissa Benoist

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr