Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 5:31 pm

Netflix's 'The Innocents' Gets Trailer, Poster, & Premiere Date - Watch Now!

Netflix has announced the premiere date, along with a teaser trailer and official artwork, for its upcoming series The Innocents!

Season one of the British teen supernatural drama will hit the streaming service on August 24.

Here’s the synopsis: When teenagers Harry (Percelle Ascott) and June (Sorcha Groundsell) run away from their repressive families to be together, they’re derailed by an extraordinary discovery – June’s ability to shape-shift.

As the star-crossed lovers struggle to control this strange new power, a mysterious professor reveals that June is not alone: there are more shifters out there like her, and he promises to cure June and reunite her with the mother who deserted her three years ago. But as their journey becomes increasingly fraught with danger, Harry and June’s love for each other is tested to breaking point and they’re faced with a choice: keep their innocent dream alive, or embrace that their lives have changed and risk everything.

Guy Pearce also stars.

The Innocents was created and written by Hania Elkington and Simon Duric, who also executive produce along with Farren Blackburn. Farren directed six of the eight episodes.

Watch below!


The Innocents | Trailer 1 – The Beginning [HD] | Netflix

Pictured inside: Cast and crew members attending The Innocents panel during Netflix’s See What’s Next event at Villa Miani on Wednesday (April 18) in Rome, Italy.

