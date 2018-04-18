Top Stories
Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly!

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Barbara Bush Dead - Former First Lady Dies at 92

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 8:00 am

Pink-Haired Emma Roberts Films in Matching Outfits with Eiza Gonzalez & Danielle Macdonald

Pink-Haired Emma Roberts Films in Matching Outfits with Eiza Gonzalez & Danielle Macdonald

Emma Roberts sports pink hair while dressed in a cool white costume on the set of her upcoming movie Paradise Hills on Tuesday (April 17) in Barcelona, Spain.

The 27-year-old actress was joined on set by her co-stars Eiza Gonzalez and Danielle Macdonald, who were seen wearing matching costumes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

The upcoming film is about a mysterious boarding school that perfectly reforms wayward girls to fit their surroundings’ exact desires. The indie flick is filming exteriors around Barcelona right now.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma roberts films eiza gonzalez danielle macdonald 01
emma roberts films eiza gonzalez danielle macdonald 02
emma roberts films eiza gonzalez danielle macdonald 03
emma roberts films eiza gonzalez danielle macdonald 04
emma roberts films eiza gonzalez danielle macdonald 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Danielle Macdonald, Eiza Gonzalez, Emma Roberts

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr