Pink-Haired Emma Roberts Films in Matching Outfits with Eiza Gonzalez & Danielle Macdonald

Emma Roberts sports pink hair while dressed in a cool white costume on the set of her upcoming movie Paradise Hills on Tuesday (April 17) in Barcelona, Spain.

The 27-year-old actress was joined on set by her co-stars Eiza Gonzalez and Danielle Macdonald, who were seen wearing matching costumes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

The upcoming film is about a mysterious boarding school that perfectly reforms wayward girls to fit their surroundings’ exact desires. The indie flick is filming exteriors around Barcelona right now.