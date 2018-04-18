Pink Tells 'Ellen' She 'Laughed Out Loud' Hearing People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover News

P!nk makes a surprise appearance via live shot from Washington, D.C. in the middle of her world tour on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (April 18)!

The 38-year-old entertainer dishes about been named the cover star of People‘s most Beautiful issue, where she posed with her two kids, Willow, 6, and Jameson, 1.

“I laughed out loud,” Pink said of her initial reaction. “I feel more beautiful and I’ve decided that for the whole week that the magazine is out no one is allowed to look me directly in my eyes.”

“I think, honestly, it was Jameson and Willow that secured that deal for me. I’m wondering if in 20 years if Jameson’s gonna be upset about his first cover. I mean, it’s pretty good,” Pink admitted before reenacting her son’s facial expression.



