Top Stories
Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 6:33 pm

Post Malone Reveals 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Album Track List Featuring Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy & More!

Post Malone Reveals 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Album Track List Featuring Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy & More!

Post Malone‘s new album is shaping up to be major!

The 22-year-old “Rockstar” entertainer unveiled the pre-order and track listing for his forthcoming second studio album, beerbongs & bentleys, due out next Friday (April 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Post Malone

The new set includes a ton of collaborations with exciting artists, including “Spoil My Night” with Swae Lee, “Ball For Me” with Nicki Minaj and “Same Bitches” with G-Eazy and YG.

He’ll also be kicking off a headlining tour beginning next Thursday (April 26). For ticket information, head to his official website.

Check out the track listing below!

1. “Paranoid”
2. “Spoil My Night” feat. Swae Lee
3. “Rich & Sad”
4. “Zack and Codeine”
5. “Takin’ Shots”
6. “rockstar” feat. 21 Savage
7. “Over Now”
8. “Psycho” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
9. “Better Now”
10. “Ball For Me” feat. Nicki Minaj
11. “Otherside”
12. “Stay”
13. “Blame It On Me”
14. “Same Bitches” feat. G-Eazy & YG
15. “Jonestown (Interlude)”
16. “92 Explorer”
17. “Candy Paint”
18. “Sugar Wraith”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Music, Post Malone

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr