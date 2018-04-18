Post Malone Reveals 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Album Track List Featuring Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy & More!

Post Malone‘s new album is shaping up to be major!

The 22-year-old “Rockstar” entertainer unveiled the pre-order and track listing for his forthcoming second studio album, beerbongs & bentleys, due out next Friday (April 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Post Malone

The new set includes a ton of collaborations with exciting artists, including “Spoil My Night” with Swae Lee, “Ball For Me” with Nicki Minaj and “Same Bitches” with G-Eazy and YG.

He’ll also be kicking off a headlining tour beginning next Thursday (April 26). For ticket information, head to his official website.

Check out the track listing below!

1. “Paranoid”

2. “Spoil My Night” feat. Swae Lee

3. “Rich & Sad”

4. “Zack and Codeine”

5. “Takin’ Shots”

6. “rockstar” feat. 21 Savage

7. “Over Now”

8. “Psycho” feat. Ty Dolla $ign

9. “Better Now”

10. “Ball For Me” feat. Nicki Minaj

11. “Otherside”

12. “Stay”

13. “Blame It On Me”

14. “Same Bitches” feat. G-Eazy & YG

15. “Jonestown (Interlude)”

16. “92 Explorer”

17. “Candy Paint”

18. “Sugar Wraith”