Prince William Reveals His Favorite Fast Food Chain Restaurant!

Prince William just recently became a big fan of this fast food chain!

While attending the Next Generation Impact Entrepreneurs Forum on Tuesday (April 17), the 35-year-old future King of England shared that he’s become a fan of Nando’s – a Mozambique-Portuguese-inspired fast food chain.

Prince William went on to reveal that he was introduced to Nando’s – which is famous for their peri-peri chicken, which is marinated in African Bird’s Eye chili peppers – by one of his protection officers.

“This man here is your biggest fan, he’s introduced me to Nando’s,” Prince William said referring to his police protection officer. “It’s very good.”

Nando’s has restaurants all over the world including a few in Illinois, Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. – so make sure to go check it out!