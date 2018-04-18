Queen Elizabeth Mourns Loss of Her Last Corgi, Willow

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly lost her last beloved Corgi, Willow.

If you don’t know, the Queen has been an owner of Corgis for over eight decades, and Willow, who was nearly 15 at the time of her death, was a descendant of the Queen’s very first Corgi, Susan. Willow was put to sleep at Windsor Castle on Sunday (April 15).

“She has mourned every one of her corgis over the years, but she has been more upset about Willow’s death than any of them,” a source told the Daily Mail. “It is probably because Willow was the last link to her parents and a pastime that goes back to her own childhood. It really does feel like the end of an era.”

The Queen still owns two dogs – corgi-dachsund mixes Vulcan and Candy.

Our condolences to the Queen.