Top Stories
Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Release From Jail

Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Release From Jail

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 10:56 pm

Reese Witherspoon & 'Big Little Lies' Co-Stars Break for Lunch in Monterey

Reese Witherspoon & 'Big Little Lies' Co-Stars Break for Lunch in Monterey

Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley share a laugh on set of Big Little Lies on Wednesday afternoon (April 18) in Sausalito, Calif.

The ladies were spotted with fellow co-stars Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman as they took a break from a busy day of filming for lunch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

The ladies have been spotted all over middle California filming the upcoming second season of their hit HBO series.

Earlier this month, the first official photo of Meryl Streep in character was released!

20+ pictures inside of the Big Little Lies stars on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 01
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 02
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 03
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 04
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 05
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 06
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 07
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 08
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 09
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 10
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 11
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 12
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 13
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 14
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 15
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 16
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 17
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 18
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 19
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 20
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 21
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 22
reese witherspoon big little lies co stars break for lunch on set 23

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Big Little Lies, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr