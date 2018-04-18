'Saturday Night Live' Announces May 2018 Hosts & Performers!

Get ready to see Donald Glover, Amy Schumer and Tina Fey hosting Saturday Night Live!

The three stars were all announced as the hosts for the upcoming May 2018 episodes of SNL on Wednesday (April 18).

Donald will host on May 5 – and then perform as Childish Gambino!

Amy will host on May 12, with a musical performance by Kacey Musgraves. Tina will host on May 19, with a musical performance by Nicki Minaj. We can’t wait to watch all these episodes!