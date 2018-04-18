'Stranger Things' Season 3 Adds Cary Elwes & Jake Busey!

Cary Elwes and Jake Busey have joined the cast of Stranger Things season three!

Cary will play the role of Mayor Kline, described as “handsome, slick, and sleazy…[a] classic 80s politician,” THR reports.

Jake will play the role of Bruce, a journalist for the Hawkins Post who has “questionable morals.”

There is no current release date for Stranger Things, but we’re hoping it debuts around the same time as the first two seasons, which would be around October.

