Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 9:30 am

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Adds Cary Elwes & Jake Busey!

Cary Elwes and Jake Busey have joined the cast of Stranger Things season three!

Cary will play the role of Mayor Kline, described as “handsome, slick, and sleazy…[a] classic 80s politician,” THR reports.

Jake will play the role of Bruce, a journalist for the Hawkins Post who has “questionable morals.”

There is no current release date for Stranger Things, but we’re hoping it debuts around the same time as the first two seasons, which would be around October.

Stay tuned for more information about season three!
Photos: Netflix
