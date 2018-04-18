Top Stories
Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 9:03 pm

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

The top 12 contestants on the fourteenth season of NBC’s The Voice have been revealed and we now know who will perform in next week’s live shows.

Each coach – Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson – started this week with six contestants and they lost half of them. America got to send two singers from each team to the next round while the coaches each selected one.

Next week, the twelve remaining contestants will perform on Monday night (April 23) and then one singer will be sent home during the results show on Tuesday night (April 24) following the instant save performances.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 12 on The Voice
Photos: NBC
