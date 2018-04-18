Theo James Suits Up for 'Backstabbing for Beginners' New York Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Theo James is dapper in a suit as he hits the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film Backstabbing for Beginners held at the iPic Theater at Fulton Market on Tuesday (April 17) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actor was joined at the event by the film’s writer-director Per Fly, producer Nikolaj Vibe Michelsen and author Michael Soussan.

Also in attendance to show their support was The Punisher‘s Kobi Frumer, The Good Fight‘s Helene Yorke, Corey Cott and model Nimue Smit.

Synopsis: “When young and idealistic Michael (Theo) lands his dream job at the United Nations, he quickly finds himself at the center of the Oil for Food programme. He learns the ropes from Pasha (Ben Kingsley), a seasoned diplomat with a considerable ego. After a UN official is killed in Iraq, Pasha needs a fresh face to present a report on the success of Oil for Food to the UN Security Council. Michael is the perfect candidate. When Michael discovers that the programme is deeply corrupt, he also realizes that he has been instrumental in supporting the bribes paid to Saddam Hussein. The only way out is to expose it all, risking his own life, his mentor’s career and the life of the woman he loves.”



‘Backstabbing For Beginners’ | Official Trailer | A24