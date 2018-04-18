Viola Davis Names Beyonce As Her #WCW - See What She Said!

Celebrities are still fanning out over Beyonce‘s epic Coachella performance – including Viola Davis!

The How To Get Away With Murder star posted a sweet tribute to the Lemonade superstar on Wednesday (April 18) as part of #WCW – otherwise known as Women Crush Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Viola Davis

“Undeniable talent. Hardworking and yet a rare authenticity, calm that defies this level of stardom. She knows who she is.There is no apology and no compromise. @Beyonce the performer, the mother, the wife, the daughter, the sister and a beautiful image of womanhood. #WCW,” Viola wrote.

See the post on Viola‘s Instagram!