Wed, 18 April 2018 at 7:33 pm

Viola Davis Names Beyonce As Her #WCW - See What She Said!

Celebrities are still fanning out over Beyonce‘s epic Coachella performance – including Viola Davis!

The How To Get Away With Murder star posted a sweet tribute to the Lemonade superstar on Wednesday (April 18) as part of #WCW – otherwise known as Women Crush Wednesday.

“Undeniable talent. Hardworking and yet a rare authenticity, calm that defies this level of stardom. She knows who she is.There is no apology and no compromise. @Beyonce the performer, the mother, the wife, the daughter, the sister and a beautiful image of womanhood. #WCW,” Viola wrote.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Viola Davis

