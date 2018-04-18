Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2018? Week 8 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor kicked off its 36th season at the end of February, and eight players have been eliminated from the game so far.

The eighth episode, entitled “The Sea Slug Slugger,” begins with the remaining tribe members returning to camp about Chris‘s elimination. Libby worries that getting votes during the tribal council was a bad sign.

During the reward challenge, the players battle to knock down targets in the ocean. Angela, Laurel, Wendell, Chelsea, Libby and Donathan win the reward – a taco meal. Jenna goes to Ghost Island, but is not given the chance to compete.

Who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor…

Angela wins the immunity challenge. Michael plays the hidden immunity idol on himself. He would have gone home, but since he played the idol, Libby must go home in second place with three votes.

And the ninth person out and second member of the jury is…

Libby Vincek, 24

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Social Media Strategist