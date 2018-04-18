Top Stories
Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 9:04 pm

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2018? Week 8 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2018? Week 8 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor kicked off its 36th season at the end of February, and eight players have been eliminated from the game so far.

The eighth episode, entitled “The Sea Slug Slugger,” begins with the remaining tribe members returning to camp about Chris‘s elimination. Libby worries that getting votes during the tribal council was a bad sign.

During the reward challenge, the players battle to knock down targets in the ocean. Angela, Laurel, Wendell, Chelsea, Libby and Donathan win the reward – a taco meal. Jenna goes to Ghost Island, but is not given the chance to compete.

Who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor…

Angela wins the immunity challenge. Michael plays the hidden immunity idol on himself. He would have gone home, but since he played the idol, Libby must go home in second place with three votes.

And the ninth person out and second member of the jury is…

Libby Vincek, 24

Hometown: Houston, Texas
Social Media Strategist
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Survivor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's Coachella live stream on YouTube got a lot of viewers - TMZ
  • This Shadowhunters star says the writers don't like him - Just Jared Jr
  • Pantygate returned to the RHOBH finale - TooFab
  • Ed Skrein has been cast in Maleficent 2 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Nick star's prank didn't work out - Just Jared Jr