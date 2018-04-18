Yara Shahidi Gets Festival-Ready at Teva's Styling Suite

Yara Shahidi rocked fun colors and prints at the Teva Festival Styling Suite!

The 18-year-old Black-ish actress stepped out for the event held at Mama Shelter on Wednesday (April 18) in Los Angeles.

Yara hung out with guests and previewed her must-have festival styles from Teva’s spring collection. Guests also enjoyed custom braids by celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan.

Teva’s Festival collection features sleek sandal styles in classic neutrals and fun prints, now available at Teva.com, starting at $50.

“Dancing into festival season with some of my favorites from @Teva 💃🏽 #strapintofreedom #ad,” Yara captioned the Instagram video below.

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Apr 18, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

10+ pictures inside of Yara Shahidi at the event…