Alan Cumming Performs His CBS Series 'Instinct' as Broadway Musical on 'Late Show'!

Alan Cumming stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night (April 18) to talk about founding his new Manhattan club, Club Cumming, and his latest CBS series, Instinct!

“When I was doing Cabaret the musical at Studio 54 and I was doing The Good Wife at the same time, and I thought, ‘I’m never gonna have any fun’ [because] I would never be able to go to a bar because I had to get up so early for filming, so I made the bar happen in my dressing room,” the 53-year-old actor told Stephen.

“We got a big neon sign that said Club Cumming, which now hangs in the real Club Cumming,” Alan continued. “So after that I would do pop-up Club Cumming parties, and after my concerts I would DJ…and then my friend Daniel said, ‘Why don’t we have an actual bar?’”

Stephen then proceeded to point out that Alan is now spending his time on a primetime drama about a former CIA operative and professor lending his expertise to fight crime — but he doesn’t put his singing voice to use on the show.

Quickly after, Alan and Stephen remedy that statement with an impromptu number from the faux Instinct: The Musical – Watch below!



Alan Cumming Performs ‘Instinct: The Musical’