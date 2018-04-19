Amy Adams Grabs Dinner with Rachel Weisz in LA!

Amy Adams, Rachel Weisz, and a couple of their friends make their way into Mr. Chow for dinner on Wednesday night (April 18) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old Arrival actress looked pretty in a black blazer over a little, black dress while the 48-year-old My Cousin Rachel actress rocked a navy blazer, yellow striped skirt, and tan heels for their girls night out on the town.

Rachel stars in the upcoming steamy Disobedience alongside Rachel McAdams, which will hit theaters on April 27. Make sure to watch the thrilling trailer if you haven’t already!