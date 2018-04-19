Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer just posted a screen capture of the last text message exchange she had with Jennifer Lawrence, and it doesn’t disappoint.

The 36-year-old I Feel Pretty star made an appearance on The Ellen Show this week to promote her new movie, and was asked about her last exchange with the 27-year-old Oscar winner.

The text involved Jennifer reaching out to Amy to ask if she was free for dinner that evening. Then, Jennifer suddenly changed her mind.

Check out the text exchange in the gallery!