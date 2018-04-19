Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Fires Back at Report That She Wants to 'Kill' John Cena

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 1:33 pm

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer just posted a screen capture of the last text message exchange she had with Jennifer Lawrence, and it doesn’t disappoint.

The 36-year-old I Feel Pretty star made an appearance on The Ellen Show this week to promote her new movie, and was asked about her last exchange with the 27-year-old Oscar winner.

The text involved Jennifer reaching out to Amy to ask if she was free for dinner that evening. Then, Jennifer suddenly changed her mind.

Check out the text exchange in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
amy schumer text message with jennifer lawrence 01

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr