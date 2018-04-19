Top Stories
Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Paula Patton Professes Love for New Boyfriend on TV, Twice!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 8:37 pm

Anna Faris Responds to Chris Pratt's 'Divorce Sucks' Comments

Anna Faris Responds to Chris Pratt's 'Divorce Sucks' Comments

Anna Faris is responding to Chris Pratt saying “divorce sucks.”

While promoting her upcoming movie Overboard with co-star Eugenio Derbez on SirusXM Hits 1 on Thursday (April 19), the 41-year-old actress revealed her ex husband’s comments are “completely” right.

“In what we do, there’s so much [unpredictability]. I think that it’s a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private potentially, even though I don’t wanna,” Anna shared. “I pride myself on being a pretty open person, but I don’t know. It’s tough when you’re under the scrutiny.”

Anna and Chris announced they were separating after 8 years of marriage back in August, but have remained close friends while co-parenting five-year-old son Jack.

“We have a great friendship. We really do. And we always have,” Anna continued. “And yeah, it’s always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there’s a lot of love.”

Overboard hits theaters on May 4.
