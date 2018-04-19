Anna Faris Responds to Chris Pratt's 'Divorce Sucks' Comments

Anna Faris is responding to Chris Pratt saying “divorce sucks.”

While promoting her upcoming movie Overboard with co-star Eugenio Derbez on SirusXM Hits 1 on Thursday (April 19), the 41-year-old actress revealed her ex husband’s comments are “completely” right.

“In what we do, there’s so much [unpredictability]. I think that it’s a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private potentially, even though I don’t wanna,” Anna shared. “I pride myself on being a pretty open person, but I don’t know. It’s tough when you’re under the scrutiny.”

Anna and Chris announced they were separating after 8 years of marriage back in August, but have remained close friends while co-parenting five-year-old son Jack.

“We have a great friendship. We really do. And we always have,” Anna continued. “And yeah, it’s always tough to envision your future as one thing, but I think there’s a lot of love.”

Overboard hits theaters on May 4.