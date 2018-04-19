Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 2:54 pm

Annabelle Wallis Is the Face of Panthère de Cartier!

The Mummy‘s Annabelle Wallis is the new face of Panthère de Cartier!

For now, we have a photo of the 33-year-old actress in the campaign. She’ll also be featured in a digital campaign, set to launch this coming June.

“I found that Panthère de Cartier resonates with the forces and energy that drive me as a woman,” Annabelle said in a statement.

If you didn’t know, it was recently revealed that Annabelle is in a relationship with Chris Pine! They were seen at an event together after being photographed catching a flight out of town.
