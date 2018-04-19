Annabelle Wallis Is the Face of Panthère de Cartier!

The Mummy‘s Annabelle Wallis is the new face of Panthère de Cartier!

For now, we have a photo of the 33-year-old actress in the campaign. She’ll also be featured in a digital campaign, set to launch this coming June.

“I found that Panthère de Cartier resonates with the forces and energy that drive me as a woman,” Annabelle said in a statement.

If you didn’t know, it was recently revealed that Annabelle is in a relationship with Chris Pine! They were seen at an event together after being photographed catching a flight out of town.