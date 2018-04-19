Top Stories
Paula Patton's Boyfriend Zachary Quittman Clarifies Report That He's Still Married

Amy Schumer Posts Her Last Text Exchange with Jennifer Lawrence

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Thu, 19 April 2018 at 2:15 pm

Ariel Winter Enjoys Ice Cream With Boyfriend Levi Meaden & Her Dad!

Ariel Winter is having an awesome day out with two of her favorite guys!

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted enjoying ice cream with her boyfriend Levi Meaden and her father Glenn on Wednesday (April 18) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Ariel looked like she was in great spirits while enjoying a delicious looking ice cream cone.

One day before, Ariel rocked a fierce black romper with a deep neckline for a date night with Levi. The two looked really sharp together!
