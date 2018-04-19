Ariel Winter Enjoys Ice Cream With Boyfriend Levi Meaden & Her Dad!

Ariel Winter is having an awesome day out with two of her favorite guys!

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted enjoying ice cream with her boyfriend Levi Meaden and her father Glenn on Wednesday (April 18) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

Ariel looked like she was in great spirits while enjoying a delicious looking ice cream cone.

One day before, Ariel rocked a fierce black romper with a deep neckline for a date night with Levi. The two looked really sharp together!