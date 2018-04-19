Aubrey Plaza Steps Out with Boyfriend Jeff Baena in NYC

Aubrey Plaza sips on her tea while stepping out with longtime boyfriend Jeff Baena on Thursday afternoon (April 19) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress kept a low profile in a light blue baseball hat and tan trench coat while the 40-year-old screenwriter kept things cool in a gray sweatshirt and jeans as they ran a couple errands together.

For the past couple of weeks, Aubrey has been busy promoting the new season of Legion.

Aubrey stars in the show alongside Dan Stevens which airs on Tuesday nights on FX.