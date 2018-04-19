Bella Hadid Hangs With Friends at the Cherry Los Angeles Pop-Up Shop!

Bella Hadid is having a great day out with friends!

The 21-year-old supermodel was seen hanging out at the Cherry Los Angeles pop-up shop on Wednesday (April 18) in Los Angeles.

Bella was seen having a ton of fun, taking photos and posing for a fun group shot. She also stretched out on a classic red Camaro and played around on a skateboard. Later on, she stopped at Erewhon market with singer Fai Khadra.

Bella recently denied kissing her ex The Weeknd at Coachella.