Brian Austin Green Picks Up Groceries in Malibu
Brian Austin Green flashes a smile as he does some grocery shopping on Tuesday afternoon (April 17) in Malibu, Calif.
The 44-year-old actor showed off his tattoos in a white T-shirt and gray running pants as he stepped out to run a couple of errands.
For the past few years, Brian has been enjoying life out of the spotlight as he raises his three kids – Noah Shannon Green, 5, Bodhi Ransom Green, 4, and Journey River Green, 1 with wife Megan Fox.
