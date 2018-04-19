Calvin Harris Teases More New Music Is Coming Soon!

Calvin Harris keeps it cool and casual as he visits the Kiss FM Studio on Thursday morning (April 19) in London, England.

The 34-year-old hit-maker stopped by to promote his new single “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa, which made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 this week at #62.

Calvin also teased the release of his new remix for Halsey‘s latest single “Alone” with Stefflon Don. “My remix of @halsey Alone w/ @stefflondon is out this Friday!,” Calvin wrote on his Twitter account.